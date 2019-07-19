In a bid to encourage young Igbo entrepreneurs making waves in the Diaspora, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mekong River, Thailand, recently played host to multi-talented award-winning model, Emmanuel Somto, who was crowned the African Continental Champion at the Mr. Model International Pageant in Bangkok,Thailand.

According to Eze Ndigbo Mekong River, HRH, Eze (Amb.) Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche, who led other Igbo leaders to receive him at his palace, Somto, who had earlier won the Mr. Teen Nigeria competition in 2016, is a blessing to the Igbo race.

At the event graced by president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mekong, Chief Anthony Ugwunso Abadom, patron of Ohanaeze and a chieftain in Okija, Chief Michael Nwokolo, and others, Somto commended the Igbo community in Thailand for their ability to unite Igbo and other Nigerians in Thailand and Asia. He said, having learnt from them, he would continue to use his position as brand ambassador to project the Igbo race in good light. In his contributions, Chief Abadom described Somto as a global brand that would bring glory to Nigeria.

While calling on the Federal Government, especially the minister of culture and tourism, to recognise and support Somto, the royal father said such good gestures could motivate other Nigerians to make similar moves that could bring more laurels to the nation.