From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Igbo people residing in the United States of America have tackled the Acting Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, over his recent order to operatives to deploy maximum force, including shooting-at-sight, as they carry out the ‘Operation Restore Peace’ in the South East.

The police boss had, while inaugurating the new operational strategy on May 18, in Enugu, allegedly directed his officers and men to “take the battle to them wherever they are and kill them all. Don’t wait for an order.”

Ndigbo in Diaspora described it as a call for genocide, extrajudicial killings and human rights violations against people of the South East and South South regions.

The people, under the coordination of World Igbo Congress (WIC), Igbo World Assembly (IWA) and Nzuko Umunna, also condemned the posture of the Federal Government and response by the law enforcement agents to the worsening security situation in the country.

A communique issued by Chairman, World Igbo Congress, Prof Anthony Ejiofor, Chairman, Igbo World Assembly, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Executive Secretary, Nzuko Umunna, Ngozi Odumuko and Coordinator, Joint Action Committee, Amadiebube Mbama, said they had waited to be sure that the police boss was either misquoted or had a Freudian slip that would be denied and clarified, but none of that was done.

They also faulted the Presidency for failing to call him to order and reassure the people of the zones who were already traumatised by such order that this was not the case.

“Consequently, Ndigbo in the United States have commenced actions to hold the police chief to account and the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces for declaration of war on citizens of Nigeria, particularly, in the South East and South South regions.