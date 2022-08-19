From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A social cultural group, Igbo Kwenu Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, has resolved to drum support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite the hostilities against the ticket in the Southeast.

The group hinged its resolve to support Asiwaju on his capacity, credibility and competency, describing it as the attributes that stood him out of other presidential candidates.

Convener of Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju/Shettima, Hon. Ginika Tor, made the disclosure during a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

Ginika, a Federal Commissioner at Federal Character Commission, also revealed plans by the social cultural group to tour all the 36 states of the federation to campaign for the APC presidential candidate.

The group further noted that though it strongly supported the clamour for Igbo Presidency before the APC presidential primary, it however realligned when Tinubu emerged the ruling party’s candidate based on his qualities.

“Prior to the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as the APC Presidential standard bearer, record has it that Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative advocated for Southeast Presidency under the platform of APC. But, Bola Tinubu, who is in no doubt a man of capacity, credibility and competency, a man that can be referred to as tested and trusted emerged and we were left with no choice than to give our full support,” she read in her speech.

While confirming the mileage the project has recorded, she said that; “the group has been successfully launched in six geopolitical zones of the country; with Igbo Kwenu for Asiwaju/Shettima as core objective. We started from the State of the Convener, Ginika, in Enugu State, South East zone; proceeded to Ikeja, Lagos State, South West Zone; to Calabar, Cross-River State, South South Zone; and then to Sabon gari, Kano State, North West Zone.

“We have also stormed Damaturu, Yobe State, North East before the grand finale of Igbo to the Glory of God in Keffi, Nassarawa State, North Central Zone where we concluded the zonal tours.

“It was in collaboration with Hon. Imaan Suleiman, Federal Commissioner National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

“It is worthy of note that the project has been 80 per cent self-funded with the support of team members which include member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon, Jude Idimogu; Ifeyinwa Patrick; Hon. Baffa Babba Danagundi (Kano State); Goje Mohammed (DG of SEDA Yobe State); Hamza Ibrahim (Convener of Asiwaju Vendors).

Others, according him, include; “Emmanuel Ogbonna; Hajia Amina Idris; Edomobi Amba, Chinonso Gerald Nwaolisa, Moses Anaughe, Federal Commissioner Representing Delta at FCC, Hon. Kayode Bawa-Allah, Federal Commissioner Representing Lagos at FCC, Hon. Jennifer Oguzie, Lukumon Oni, popularly called Ambassador Wahala and Team from Enugu State.

“Today’s Press Briefing is to give the general public our feedback and also unveil our intention to tour the 36 states plus FCT at the open of election campaign,” she said.