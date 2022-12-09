From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA) has flayed the Federal Government over the continued detention of leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying it was a slap on democratic principles and the rule of law.

Chairman of ILA, Chief Chuks Muoma (SAN) told Daily Sun that the attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on the issue, were spiteful and hateful.

The senior lawyer said the Kanu case had shown that the executive arm of government had no respect for the judiciary under the Buhari-led administration.

“We are supposed to operate democracy and rule of law, but the practice in Nigeria is not practical. The executive arm has no respect for the judiciary. The concept of separation of powers has been made a laughing stock under the present dispensation in the country,” he said.

He said government ought to have obeyed judgements of the courts that found no wrong in Kanu, and had ordered his release, but posited that instead, those in the corridors of power chose to place themselves above the law.

“The government places itself above the law, violating the rule of law and Kanu’s fundamental human rights with careless abandon. When our courts perform their functions, they should be respected, because the courts hold the balance between government and the citizenry. It seems not to be so in Nigeria.”

Muoma averred that Kanu has not committed any offence to be branded a terrorist, stating that his struggle is legitimate both internationally and locally.

“It is the exercise of right of self-determination, which is not against international or domestic laws. It is atrocious to brand him a terrorist and to hand a spurious charge of terrorism on him. If you call him a terrorist, what do you call the herdsmen who destroy farmlands, rape women and kill innocent citizens in their communities? Internationally, the herdsmen have been designated ‘terrorists’, but are not so seen or recognised in Nigeria, rather those who are agitating for self-determination are tagged terrorists. I am not a member of the IPOB. I’m too old to be. I am only interested in the rule of law, internationally and domestically.”