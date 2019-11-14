Romanus Okoye

The Otu Oka Iwu, an association of Igbo lawyers, on November 20, at the Shell Hall of the MUSON Centre, Lagos, honour a Supreme Court jurist, Justice Chima C. Nweze; President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. John Nnia Nwodo, and Chairman of the Council of Chief, Emeka Ngige, SAN.

A statement by Chairman of the 2019 Dinner & Award Night Committee, Mr. Zik C. Obi, indicated that other honorees include former Otu Oka Iwu presidents, Chief Guy Ikokwu and Mr. Zik C. Obi II; former Lead Prosecution Counsel at the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal, Rwanda, Mrs. Ifeoma Ojemeni-Okali and immediate past Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (Lagos Branch), Mr. Chukwuka Ikwuazom, Justice Ugochukwu Ogakwu of the Court of Appeal, Justice Nelson Ogbuanya of the National Industrial Court, Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court and Justice Sunday Bassey Onu also of the Federal High Court.

The event tagged “2019 Annual Dinner & Award Night” will be chaired by revered legal luminary and former Chairman of the Body of Benchers of Nigeria, Chief George Uwechue (SAN, FNIALS) while the Chief Host is Otu Oka Iwu President, Chief Chuks Ikokwu.

Otu Oka-Iwu is duly incorporated as an association of Igbo lawyers set up immediately after the Nigeria-Biafra War to cater for the interest and welfare of Igbo lawyers.