Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA) has challenged Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to reveal the secret he knows about why Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is still in detention after his release by the Appeal Court.

The group said that if the recent threat by Wike was true that he knew the secret of Kanu’s continued incarceration by the Muhammadu Buhari administration, and that if he divulged it, the authorities would quickly let him go, the governor should come out with the information at his disposal.

This is as the body accused the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other Igbo leaders of making statements without positive action on issues relating to the marginalisation of Ndigbo, continued incarceration of Kanu, as well as fuelling insecurity in the Southeast by suspected agents of the Nigerian government.

Leader of ILA, Chief Chucks Muoma (SAN), however, told Sunday Sun that the IPOB leader’s prolonged incarceration was borne out of vendetta by President Buhari, and his government.

“Buhari, is carrying out a vendetta against Kanu. The situation is spiteful and they may not release him before the end of this administration.

“Wike should speak out, if he knows the reason for Kanu’s continued detention,” he said, adding that request by Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to stand sureties for his release, might not be heeded to by those holding him.

Reacting to the outcome of a meeting held on Thursday by Igbo elders in Abuja, which was chaired by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, where they disclosed plans to hold a summit soon, to discuss the issues, Muoma doubted the seriousness of such gatherings.

According to the lawyer, such gathering of Igbo leaders in the past had only produced words without action, with the leaders using the fora to expose themselves for compromise by those they were supposed to confront.

“To me, Igbo issues are worth discussing, but one may ask, what action can Igbo leaders take and what action have they taken in the past?

“They ought to have started putting words into action. What they are doing by not acting positively, is irrelevant and by such, (they are) exposing themselves for compromise by the authorities.

“We are fed up with the Nigerian situation. Our elders should put words into action,” he stated.