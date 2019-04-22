Brown Chimezie

The leader of Igbo community in Thailand, Eze Ndigbo Mekong River, Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche has berated an Ivorian traditional ruler, Amnon N’Douffou’s for pledging to donate toward the rebuilt of Notre Dame Cathedral wrecked by fire recently.

Ezeneche said it amounts to hypocrisy for African leaders to make fabulous donations abroad when the continent is being devastated by abject poverty and disease. He described N’Doufous donation as unnecessary, noting that France has already raised one billion dollars from external donors towards the reconstruction of the cathedral.

Ezeneche described the civil protest that resulted in the ousting of Sudanese leader, Omar Al Bashir as a welcome development. He urged other African leaders to learn from al-Bashir’s mistakes.