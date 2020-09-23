Igbo leaders have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for his accomplishments in the areas of peace, good governance and the recent state’s economic rating.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, who spoke when the leaders visited the governor at the Government House, applauded him for the recent rating of Enugu as one of the six economically viable states in Nigeria that can survive without federal allocations.

Nwodo, who was accompanied by the Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe and Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said Enugu was the only state in the South East geopolitical zone to accomplish such an outstanding feat.

He said they were at the Government House on a routine consultation “we are having with our governors on matters of Igbo concern.”

The Ohanaeze president general revealed that they appraised the developmental issues in Igbo land and took brief on Governor Ugwuanyi’s budget priorities in the areas of digital education, health, infrastructure and security, “and we are pleased with what he told us.”

The Igbo leaders expressed delight that the governor has maintained a peaceful atmosphere in Enugu State, and equally reduced political differences to the barest minimum that there is no more issue of bickering or quarrel.

“We have listened to the governor about things he has done to make Enugu remain peaceful and to ensure the people live in peace, and we commend him for what he has done to earn the state the enviable status as one of the most peaceful states in Igbo land and Nigeria.

“This is not the only governor we have visited. This is the third governor we have visited in 10 days.

We have paid a visit to the Imo and Ebonyi states governors this morning and we are going to meet with the Abia and Anambra states governors in the coming days,” he said.