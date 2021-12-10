By Fred Itua

A delegation of South-East and South-South leaders including those from Rivers and Delta States on Tuesday, in Abuja endorsed Mr. Moses Ayom as a credible, competent, and unifying presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Led by His Royal Highness (HRH) Igwe Friday Ozochi (Ozochimere Eze 1), the leaders conferred on Mr. Ayom, a leading contender for the presidency in 2023 under the platform of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), the Chieftaincy title of Ozo Ndi Igbo 1 of Nigeria (The Saviour of the Igbo race).

In his remarks, HRH. Igwe Friday Ozochi (Ozochimere Eze 1) said they considered Moses Ayom a fit and proper candidate to lead the country in 2023.

In his words: “It is with a sense of responsibility that we make this call. Having watched the tussle for who and which region should produce the next president of this country. We view the cry of the Middle Belt as one that is close if not worse to that of our region, the South East.

“This is because whilst our zone, the South East, had produced a democratic President and Vice president in the persons of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and vice president in the person Dr. Alex Ekwueme all of blessed memory, the Middle Belt has produced none of these in our democratic journey.

“Much as we feel every zone at the moment apart from the North West is making a genuine case for the presidency, especially our region the South East, we believe that the Middle Belt can serve as a galvanizing front to play the uniting role you have always played in keeping Nigeria strong and united.”

He further stated: “We cannot forget in a hurry the roles played by the Middle Belt in ensuring the unity of our country Nigeria from the time of the civil war to the contributions of prominent middle belt leaders like J.S Tarka, Chief Solomon Lar, Olusola Saraki and many others. Having said this, we have carefully and painstakingly watched through most of the leading lights from the middle belt region and have concluded that you, Mr. Moses Ayom, fits the role for the next president of Nigeria.”

He said the groups arrived at the decision after due consideration of Mr. Ayom’s pedigree as a man with the requisite entrepreneurial antecedents, which are basic requirements for a virile and prosperous nation.

“We from the southeast are predominantly business entrepreneurs. We believe that coming from that background of business where you have excelled, your leadership will create an enabling environment for our businesses to thrive,” he added.

In his response, the Presidential hopeful and recipient of the chieftaincy title, Mr. Ayom said he was overwhelmed with the latest support and endorsement from the people of the southeast. He recounted his experience with the Igbo people during his early visits to China over thirty years ago.

Mr. Ayom hailed the resilience and can-do spirit of the Igbo people whom he called the life-wire of economic activities in Nigeria and the commercial nerve centre of Africa.

He said if elected president in 2023, he would partner with the South East to drive industrial reforms that would turn the region into the Gwanzhou (Chinese industrial city) of Africa.

He also promised that if he becomes the president, he would drive in the INNOSON vehicles and make it mandatory for all government agencies and parastatals to patronize the company and all made in Nigeria products.

Mr. Ayom promised to turn Nnewi and Aba into the hub of production through strategic support and advancing of grants and low-income financing facilities in the same way the CBN, six years ago, provided his company (Granite and Marble) a N1billion facility under the Real Sector facility which when activated would unlock opportunities in the mining sector.

The high point of the occasion was the endorsement and Coronation of Mr. Ayom as the Ozo Ndi Igbo 1 of Nigeria (The Saviour of the Igbo race) led by HRH Igwe Friday Ozochi (Ozochimere Eze 1). Other chiefs who witnessed the historic event include HRH. Eze Jude Igwe (Igwe ji mma gbuo Agu), Chief Joseph Nwanze (Ugo Chimere Eze 1), Chief Christopher Ify Agbambu (Ochi Agha Ndigbo 1), Chief Amechi John Uche (Ochiri ozuo 1).

Others are Chief Williams Ayenote (Amuludu of Abuja), Mr. Edmond Udogu (Chairman, Igbo Community Assembly), Mrs. Ugomma Odimegwu (Chairlady, Igbo Women Assembly), Tochukwu Onwuakpoke (Youth leader), Chinwendu Akwue (youth Secretary), Chinedu Aneto (Head of Mobilization, Igbo Community) and several other titled men.

This event was heralded by the decoration of the recipient by the Traditional ruler of the Tiv people in Abuja Chief Joseph Aneh who was also on ground to witness the occasion.

The historic Investiture took place in the presence of the Middle Belt Inter Faith Clerics Council of Bishops and Imams who also prayed for the recipient and the success of his political aspiration.

Mr. Ayom as the CEO of Granite and Marble is one of Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneurs who alongside Aliko Dangote, travelled with President Muhammadu Buhari on a Presidential trip to China to sign major business deals in favour of Nigeria.

He is currently in a JV with FHA to establish Africa’s Foremost Green Smart City in Abuja (Ketti).

