From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Igbo leaders in 19 northern states have endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Leader of the group, Sir. Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, declared the support at the end of crucial meeting held in Abuja, on Thursday.

The group, under the auspices of Ndigbo Leaders in APC promised to mobilize electorates to vote massively for Dr. Umar Radda, in order to ensure that he emerges as the next governor of Katsina State.

Sir. Chukwunyere said the Igbo leaders after wide consultations agreed to organize a town hall meeting and an endorsement rally for Dr. Radda on the 29th of September, 2022

He said: “We are Ndigbo in APC from the 19 northern states, and we are bonafide, patriotic and committed members of APC Nigeria. We are delighted to identify with Dr. Radda, as one of the foremost potential political leader in contemporary Katsina State and political dispensation who is in the forefront of providing good governance and dividends of democracy in the state.

“We support him because he is a vibrant young man, well articulated, energetic and technically sound to take over the baton of leadership from where Governor Aminu Masari will stop.”

They described Dr. Radda, a former Director General of SMEDAN as an exceptional politician and a distinguished leader, who will effect monumental democratic changes in the state, and by extension the country’s political evolution

He added: “Having carefully extolled Dr. Radda’s visionary leadership qualities, forthrightness, and uncommon courage, we believe he will lead Katsina youths and the state to greater heights and out of economic peril.”

He called on all Ndigbos, stakeholders and people of Katsina to support and cooperate with him to ensure victory for the Katsina APC in 2023 election.

“It is our sincere desire that Almighty God will grant him the enabling grace, wisdom, and protection in this strategic endeavour,” he added.