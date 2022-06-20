From Fred Itua, Abuja

Principal officers and elder statesmen of the Association of Ezendi Igbo N’uzo Ije, across the 19 northern states, have unanimously declared their support for former chief judge of Anambra State and presidential candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peter Umeadi.

The association, through its Chairman, Igwe Ikechukwu Akpudo, said it remains resolved and firmly committed to supporting the candidature of Umeadi and his running mate, Abdullahi Mohammed Koli, in the 2023 general election.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

It stated this after its meeting in Abuja, and further asserted that Umeadi remains the most eligible and credible of all potential Igbo presidential candidates and possesses the requisite credentials befitting a president of Nigeria.

“Ndieze Igbo in 19 northern states welcome and eulogise Umeadi. We also praise him for consulting widely beyond South East but also with northern leaders and other zones in Nigeria.

“We assure you of our support and votes; we equally affirm to APGA family of our undiluted support for the phase of a new Nigeria under its leadership in this forthcoming presidential election in 2023,” he said.

In his remarks, Umeadi expressed gratitude to the elders for their support towards his presidential bid. He equally eulogised his running mate, Koli, for accepting the mandate to run with him.

He said: “I am elated that you all have come together to declare your support for APGA as a political party and my candidature ahead of the 2023 general election. I thank you all.

“To Koli, I am impressed working alongside with you. You are a gifted politician and your acceptance to be the vice presidential candidate of APGA portends great asset of inestimable value to the party and its chances of winning.”

Asked if he was worried about the ongoing squabbles in APGA and concerns that the party may not have a united front ahead of the elections, Umeadi said: “The deadline for fielding in candidates for political parties just elapsed on Friday, let’s wait for Independent National Electoral Commission to publish the list of candidates expected to run for election in 2023; and I think that will be the final answer.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .