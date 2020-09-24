Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Igbo leaders and notable investors across the country have lauded the numerous investment opportunities created by Governor David Umahi administration in Ebonyi State.

They said with the level of infrastructural development in the state, and the attendant business opportunities, the state has the capacity to become the commercial hub to watch in the entire South East.

They spoke in Abakaliki during the Ebonyi Business Forum where Ndigbo in Lagos and other investors signed Memorandum of Understanding with the government.

President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, while commending Governor Umahi for the phenomenal achievements recorded by his administration, also reiterated the need for Ndigbo in Diaspora to return home and invest towards the economic development of the region. He said that the South East has the potential to become in Nigeria what Bayern is to Germany in terms of business and economic activities, and called on Igbo investors to come and invest in the zone.

Nwodo said: “I want to thank Ndigbo in Lagos that wants to come and invest in Ebonyi because it is said that a good wealth is one that reaches home. We have to develop Alaigbo, and turn it into what Catalonian is to Spain, and what Bayern is to Germany.”

One of the investors and Chairman Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce, said that Ebonyi has everything every investor would look out for when looking for investment opportunities in any environment.

He commended the governor for building the best shopping mall in the entire Africa, adding that his company will invest in the media and entertainment sectors of the state.