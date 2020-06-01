Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has said with lackadaisical approach by most Igbo leaders on issues bothering the zone, they are not ready to defend the South East.

MASSOB Leader, Uchenna Madu, who disclosed this in a statement in Owerri yesterday, said the Igbo leaders’ action was as a result of lack of unity among them, which he noted was not the case during the time of the late Odumegwu Ojukwu.

“The leadership of Odumegwu Ojukwu and the people were enthusiastic and united in one accord to defend Biafra but today’s leaders of Igbo nation are not united, even our people are not enthusiastically ready to defend Biafra land,” he said.

Madu, who made the statement in commemoration of Biafra day to honour fallen heroes, however, decried the celebration done without honouring the late Igbo leader.

He said he expected that names of prominent places like roads and important projects should have been named after Ojukwu as a mark of honour.

“MASSOB describe the 51st anniversary of Biafra declaration by Ojukwu on May 30, 1967 as a unique and remarkable exercise.

“It was done during the most difficult and challenging period facing the people of Biafra. This year’s Biafra anniversary is being celebrated when our land is surrounded by the same Fulani marauders that connived with the colonial masters to wage genocidal war against the people of Biafra in 1967.

“We can never claim to love celebrating Biafra anniversary without remembering the chief actor and leader of Biafra who pays the greatest sacrifices for Biafra.

“He is a great Biafran leader whose shoe of Igbo leadership remains unmatched to any living Igbo man. Ojukwu still remain the greatest Nigerian man that ever lived. He laid an unforgettable and indestructible foundation for enhancement and restoration of true Africanism and total libration of black man from western domination.

“Whatever Obafemi Awolowo and Almadu Bello represent in existence of Yoruba and Hausa Fulani people, Ojukwu doubled such representation in Igboland,

“Ndigbo have abandoned the legacies and visions of Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu) even his image, personality and name are no longer respected or regarded in the political, economical, social, traditional and religious lives of Ndigbo. Ojukwu and our ancestors are not happy with Igbo leaders.”