Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that Igbo leaders would honour the royal couple at the funeral.

The apex Igbo body which appealed to security agencies to allow Abia community give their monarch and his wife a befitting burial, however, warned against any disturbance of public peace before, during and after the event.

National President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Chief Arthur Obiora, yesterday, expressed displeasure with the tension generated by the army and police.

“If Nnamdi Kanu has any issue with the government, that’s a different issue all together. So, they should allow the community to bury them according to their culture and tradition without the military molesting anybody or harassing people.

“So, the military should pave way for everybody to go and pay respect to the revered couple, because Igbo leaders would troop to Afaraukwu to pay them their last respect. As a leader, I would be there to pay my own last respect. He was a man of honour and had done well in the traditional institution, so, as a royal father we are going to honour him based on the culture and tradition of Igbo land. We are grateful that he lived an exemplary life,” Obiora stated.

The youth leader who urged that the couple be buried peacefully, asked security agents not to do anything that would cause the breach of peace. He further advised pro-Biafra groups to behave with decorum.