Fred Itua, Abuja

Igbo National Council (INC), a socio-political organization, yesterday, came under fire over its attack on Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State.

The group, in a statement, claimed Ihedioha’s commissioners lacked the capacity to proffer solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the state.

However, Secretary General, Coalition for the Advancement of Good Governance (CAGG), Emma Chukwudi, described the allegations as reckless, ill-temperate and lacking in substance.

CAGG described the governor’s commissioners, special advisers and aides as one of the most robust in the South East. It also lauded the governor for the over 15 major roads in Imo undergoing rehabilitation.

“It is a matter of record that the administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha is broad based, experienced, youth driven and with the necessary exposure to deliver on the governor’s vision. It is unfortunate that people that lack the know-how of how government ought to be composed, are the ones trying to cast aspersions on the years of toil, experience and exposure of those called to serve.

“Ihedioha’s cabinet has those that have served at federal and state levels as well as private and other critical sectors of the economy.

“It is on record that even in the United States, a man with no record of public service, Mr. Donald Trump, is the one that has turned around the American economy and has boosted a new era of prosperity.

“So those who lack knowledge of global governance and appointments should keep quiet and allow the governor focus on the task of rebuilding a state that was badly damaged for eight years.

“Governance is not a fashion show to say that the appointees are not fashionable. What matters is their energy and drive to realise the governor’s vision for Imolites,” the group said.