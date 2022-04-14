By Christopher Oji

President General of Association of Igbo Maritime Practitioners in Nigeria (ASIMPIN), Ambassador Damian Emeka Obianigwe, yesterday, in Lagos, raised the alarm over what he called calculated attempt by a group of disgruntled people, who claimed to be elders of the association, to cause disaffection and plant bad blood amongst members.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant, Media, Mr. Godfrey Emeka Nwosu, Eze Obianigwe said that nobody constituted any council of elders in the association, and that a purported meeting by the so-called elders was a ruse.

He said: “I wonder who constituted the council; elders in Igbo cosmology are men of wisdom whose predominant attention is peace, rectitude and prudence.

“These attributes are deficient in the proponents of the meeting and their spurious claim of belonging to council of elders.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Eze Obianigwe does not give a whimper over such grandstanding with a fathom group of self-glorifying persons masquerading as elders.

“It is noteworthy to state that he has since taken bold steps towards constituting a committee to organise elections in the nearest future, but for the effects of COVID-19 and the unfortunate demise of two members of the association, namely: Chief Dom Obi, Secretary General of the Association, and the former first electoral committee chairman, Chief Achike Molokwu.”

Obianigwe said Chief Austin Kelly and his co-travellers might have been too late for intervention and making erroneous statements over genuine and pragmatic steps taken to move the association forward. Genuine members of the association are advised not to be cajoled into chasing shadows.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The royal father further assured all genuine members of the association of his unalloyed commitment and efforts to keep hope alive and stand the great association on a solid ground better than it were from inception.