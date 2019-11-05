Vivian Onyebukwa

Traditional Rulers in Igboland under the auspices of Igbo Traditional Rulers Forum (ITRF) have backed the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which acquitted former governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State of allegations of obtaining his senatorial election victory through duress.

Speaking through their chairman and Obi of Obinugwu, Dr. Cletus Ilomuanya, the monarchs lauded INEC’s decision to go ahead with Okorocha’s prosecution saying, “it will restore its integrity as an unbiased umpire, help in safeguarding the nation’s electoral process and serve as deterrent to others who may wish to emulate Okorocha’s alleged unlawful and reprehensible conduct during the elections.”

Returning Officer for Imo West senatorial election, Prof. Innocent Ibeawuchi, had alleged that Okorocha’s thugs forced him at gun point to declare him winner. Based on his submission, INEC withheld Okorocha’s Certificate of Return. Justice Abang Okon of the lower court, however, over-ruled INEC and ordered that Okorocha be issued with CoR as winner of the election.

Eze Ilomuanya, however, said the former governor’s alleged misdemeanour was a dent on the Federal Government’s genuine and concerted efforts at enthroning a transparent, credible, free and fair electoral process.