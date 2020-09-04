Igbo traditional rulers in diaspora in the 19 northern states, South West, South South, Abuja and overseas have adopted Prince Arthur Eze, chairman of Oranto Petroleum, as the life patron.

In a pstatement by the national chairman of the group, and the chairman council, Ndieze Lagos, Eze Christian Nwachukwu; national deputy chairman and the Ezendigbo Abuja, Eze Uche Egenti, and the PRO, Igwe Fred Nwajagu, Ibilibeogada of Isiagu Kingdom of Anambra State, and the Ezendigbo of Ajao Isolo, the group described Prince Eze as a “big iroko in the South East and Nigeria that cannot be toyed with, humble, patient and listening father, rallying figure, great philanthropist, community developer, who has touched several lives and communities even when not in the government.

“Our decision adopting him as our life patron has no political connotation, but to reciprocate his good gestures to humanity, particularly, his respect for loyalty, and upholding of igbo culture.”

The monarchs challenged the Igbo political leaders in their respective areas to always evolve a form of co-operative leadership so that together with others chosen by the group would “draws up that modus vivendi which should be presented to others for ratification.”

They said leader must be forward looking, inspiring with sense of mission and honesty.