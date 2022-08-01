From Magnus Eze, Enugu

East Town Unions (ASETU), yesterday, declared that only an indigenous security system could save Igbo homeland from terrorists attacks.

There are fears that the escalating attacks in other parts may spread to the South East.

National President of Igbo Town Unions, Chief Emeka Diwe urged the people to be vigilant, noting that there should not have been cause for concern if the Ebubeagu Security Network set up by some governors in the region had the required local content.

Diwe, who decried the exclusion of the grassroots structure in every Igbo village or community said the situation made the operation of the Ebubeagu ineffective; including the allegation that they had turned against the people.

ASETU leader told Daily Sun that the Igbo were an endangered species in Nigeria, but urged those who had not activated their indigenous security system to do so in order to be able to checkmate any security threats in their domains.

“The height of marginalization of Ndi Igbo in the scheme of things, particularly in being part of the highest security architecture in Nigeria is an eloquent testimony of the vulnerability of Igbo.

“Any security structure worth its name must be indigenous security system. The Association of Igbo Town Unions is the only group that has established indigenous administrative structures (Town Unions). The Association operates at various level, from the village up to the regional and national level. So, an indigenous security that have multi-level operational independence, free from the control of the governor is what is required. The government can finance the operation but the management should be outside their control.

“For instance, South East is controlled by the three major political parties- APC, PDP and APGA. So most governor may want a security system that they will use to rig election; that is why they should be independent.

“Unlike the Amotekun in the South West, the Ebubeagu is not properly coordinated, that is why they are randomly abused by the powers that be. Again, they are not truly indigenous, hence, they may shoot at innocent citizens without knowing that they are not criminals,” Diwe stated.