Zika Bobby

The Igbo World Assembly, (IWA), the apex Diaspora Igbo organization has expressed deep worry over the rift between Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying unless both groups work together, the actualization of a better Igbo may be derailed.

In a statement jointly signed by IWA Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze; Vice Chairman, Christian Onuorah and Secretary General, Oliver Nwankwor, the group noted that Igbo’s journey to justice in Nigeria would never be attained by one group, irrespective of how well orchestrated the group may be.

“Let us not diminish our efforts through unfounded insults and innuendoes. Let us not see ourselves as enemies. Let us not participate in the planning of our funerals. The greatest weapon our detractors and allies have against us has always been their abilities to divide and conquer.

“No group in our journey to justice should trade insults against each other to gain viability and or favors from Ndi-Igbo. We appreciate your respective groups and efforts at attaining the Igbo agenda.”

“We must remember we will not actualize our dreams through in-fighting and by washing our dirty laundries in the public. It is a fact after all, that a house divided cannot stand,” IWA noted in the statement.

While demanding an immediate end to the rift between the two groups, IWA further noted: “We have chosen to write this release in direct reaction to the recent rift between Ohanaeze and IPOB leadership and innuendoes from IPOB leader Nnamdi Kalu on Chief Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo President General and all the duly elected officials holding public trust.

“IWA is therefore categorically stating that while we appreciate the value of IPOB to the advancement of Ndi-Igbo, we must always be truthful to ourselves when an anomaly occurs among the groups in the trenches and the pathways of our journey to justice.

“We are therefore calling on trailblazers not to lose track to the tasks at hand. Fighting will only weaken and divide us. A reminder to the IPOB leadership that “Oha-na-eze” is by definition, all-encompassing of “Ndi-Igbo.”