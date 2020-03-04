Fred Itua, Abuja

Some leaders from the South East and the North have protested the continuous marginalisation of Igbo by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They queried why the President has not found anyone from the South East worthy enough to head any political or career position in his administration.

Convener of Convener, League of Patriotic Nigerians, Okonkwo James and National secretary, Isah Pai, at a press conference, described President Buhari appointment of Folasade Omolara Yemi-Esan as substantive Head of Civil Service of the Federation as a contempt for the people of the South East and demanded her resignation. “For the avoidance of doubt, the provisions of the 1999 Constitution in Sections 14 (3) and 153 are clear on inclusion and non-segregation of any part of Nigeria in the federal system. While we hold nothing against Dr. Yemi-Esan, it is unfortunate and grossly insensitive that the president could ignore strident calls to give a sense of belonging to all Nigerians, especially a critical stakeholder as the South East. Today, there is no sign of any South Easterner, Igbo in particular, heading any of the core career or political posts in the country.We are constrained to ask: what is the offence of the Igbo man or woman in Nigeria? What the president ought to do is to have appointed a south easterner to the position of Head of Service. The zone does not lack people of requisite knowledge, capacity and competencies to be Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

“In the spirit of inclusion, equity and equality, we demand unequivocally, the rescinding the announcement of Dr. Yemi-Esan as Head of Civil Service of the Federation and a civil servant of Igbo extraction be announced.

“Let it be known that the composition of government or any of its agencies at this time does not in any way reflect the federal character of Nigeria and neither does it promote national unity, and or command national loyalty.

“It is important to state that since Ebele Ofunneke Okeke was appointed by late President Umar Musa ‘Yar’adua on July 12, 2007 as the first female Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the South East has been shot out. And this is unfortunate. It is our request that Dr. Yemi-Esan should not be sworn-in on Wednesday so that the famed tripod of Nigeria will not have a broken leg. To continue in this direction demonstrates that the actions of Mr. President does not command national loyalty.”