David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, yesterday, said every Nigerian has the inalienable right to aspire to the highest office in the land, including the Igbo.

Nwodo, stated this in an interview with journalists at the public presentation of the biography of Nnewi monarch, His Royal Highness Igwe Kenneth Orizu III.

The book entitled: “The Peace General” is authored by Azuka Onwuka and the launch was held at the Benneth Etiaba Events Centre, Nnewi.

Nwodo, when taken up on the chances of an Igbo succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 said nobody is a second class citizen in Nigeria. He said in a democracy, the people are free to say what they wanted to say within the confines of the law.

“What is important is how is the will of the nation could be distilled to ensure that there is justice,” he said.

Nwodo, was assisted by other prominent Nigerians to unveil and present the monarch’s biography. He lamented that contemporary youths, including students hardly read books, when compared to the trend years back.

Nwodo said it was for this reason that in the United Kingdom the policy for school leavers is to go for, at least a nine-month work attachment and experience, before proceeding to a tertiary school for further education.

He said the UK model availed youths the experience to read, learn and gain practical experiences in leadership.

He, therefore, recommended Igwe Orizu’s 200-page biography to Nigerians as a lesson in leadership, perseverance, patience and motivation. He commended Nnewi for its smooth and stable traditional institution which was handed peacefully.

“Nnewi community is blessed by God in a special way; He gave human industry, rugged perseverance and it is paying off in all aspect of human endeavor,” he said.

Chief Benneth Etiaba, eldest son of the former Governor of Anambra state, Dame Virgy Etiaba, who was chairman on the occasion described the book as a compendium of lessons in service and source of information.

He described Igwe Orizu as a living legend whose graceful leadership style had blessed many.