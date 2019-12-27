Magnus Eze, Enugu

Igbo political office holders have been advised to participate in town union meetings so that they could relate closely with people in the grassroots and get inputs on their expectations.

National President of Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU), Chief Emeka Diwe, who stated this in Enugu, also called on Christians to exhibit peace, love and unity in the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Diwe, in a Christmas message, charged Christians to reflect on the virtues of Christ and emulate His examples, especially integrity.

He reminded contemporary Ndigbo that Christmas period, over the years, had provided the opportunity for communities and town unions to meet and deliberate on their development needs and work out modalities for addressing them.

“This is the ingenuity which has placed the Igbo ahead of the others. Let us also use this period to reflect on our individual lifestyles and make amends where necessary,” he said.