Chris Nonyelum

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo stirred the hornets’ nests when he said that voting for Buhari in the 2019 Presidential election is the only way the Yoruba race would reclaim the Presidency in 2023. On the surface, the comment appears innocuous; after all, the Vice President was merely wooing the zone to vote for his continuation in office. However, a critical evaluation would reveal the skewed clannish thinking of a Nigerian national leader and the dangerous role ethnicity is playing in our body politic. Those with such clannish mentalities are obviously unfit to serve as leaders.

And yet, today, the country is saddled with the inglorious fate of having leaders at the highest levels of government who are die-hard ethnic chauvinists. Osinbajo’s appeal to his tribesmen was not one made under the spur of the moment. It was a well thought out agenda whose validity and endorsement had earlier been advanced by Bola Tinubu soon after a closed door meeting with Buhari. Babatunde Fashola, the minister of Power, Works and Housing also spoke in the same vein. Of course, it is difficult to argue that the agenda is not enjoying the support of President Muhammadu Buhari. There is obviously a conspiracy against the South East which remains the only geopolitical zone in the southern belt yet to produce the President of Nigeria since the inception of the third republic in 1999. It is instructive to note that a few weeks ago, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation promised Ndigbo in Owerri that President Buhari would handover to a Nigerian President of the Igbo extraction in 2023.

The Presidency is singing discordant tunes, unwittingly sending suspicious signals of nursing ulterior motives. The script seems to be woven around coercion, deceit and manipulation. Here, the issue of equity, fair play and good conscience is not a matter for consideration. The destiny of an entire race is being tied down to the fortunes of one man. Now the Igbo people’s freedom of democratic choices without encumbrance can be actualized if only they would be willing to acquiesce to the President’s wish for a continuation in office. Assuming both the Southwest and the Southeast eventually vote for Buhari in 2019, which of the geopolitical zones would he handover in 2023 after securing victory at the poll? He would certainly reward the Southwest for showing greater loyalty. So the Igbo people do not have any stake in the Buhari Presidency. Moreover, the pendulum of victory is swinging towards Atiku in whom the Igbo people would certainly actualize their aspiration.