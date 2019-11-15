To become the president of Nigeria, a presidential candidate must battle for power and be bruised, bat- tered and bloodied in the political trenches for power. The global advance of democracy and its peaceful transfer of power, through the ballot box, made obso- lete Mao Tse Tung’s maxim that “power flows from the barrel of the gun”, but still, the struggle for power is no mean feat; it remains incredibly excruciating. Power is elusive; it eludes many that desire it because, “it takes a unique kind of man to win the struggle for power”. It is only the gritty, resilient and tough-minded with enormous capacity for expediency and intrigues that can win the struggle for presidential power in Nigeria.

Nobody can ever dash you power. So, for the 2023 presidential election, the Igbo must field “unique kind of men” that can win the struggle for power or there will not be an Igbo president. To expect the emergence of an Igbo president because it is the turn of the Igbo (for the sake of justice and equity) to produce the next president is starry-eyed nonsense. But then, why are the Igbo, a proud, enterprising and innovative people going cap in hand begging for an Igbo president because it is our turn to produce the next president?

Why do we desire power but want to evade the rigors and demands of fighting for power and winning the fight for power? Why do we feel like political destitute, public wards and victims that have to be dashed power or helped to power? It is because we are haunted by the ghost of Biafra: the fear and paranoia instilled in us by the Biafran propaganda. For us to have the guts and self-confidence to lay claim to, and take, all that is legitimately ours in Nigeria, including the presidency, we must exorcise from ourselves the ghost of Biafra.

Before the civil war, the Igbo held sway over Nigeria, and the other peoples of Nigeria lamented “Igbo domination”. This was not because anyone rolled out a red carpet for us to walk through, and establish ourselves across the entire range of the Nigeria social life. It was a feat achieved against a gamut of obstinate impediments: tribalism, Hausa/Fulani hegemony, Yoruba irredentism, etc. And in the years following the civil war, from the nadir of powerlessness and helplessness of unconditional surrender, we, again, successfully dealt with the daunting obstacles of tribalism, Hausa/Fulani hegemony, Yoruba irredentism, etc. By 1979, we had made an impressive comeback in Nigerian politics. This was because the immediate post-war Igbo leaders’ concept of Nigeria was shaped before Biafra; they were not persuaded by the misinformation of Biafranism. Therefore, they remained unambiguously committed to one Nigeria. They understood that by Third World standards and within the limits of human weakness and the Nigerian Factor, the Nigerian system works for all Nigerians. Consequently, not feeling marginalized and victimized, not wallowing in self-pity and feeling of victimhood and not thinking and behaving like second-class citizens, they laid claim to all that was legitimately theirs in their country.