The Pan-Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC) has appointed some eminent Nigerians into its Board of Trustees (BoT) with Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as Chairman.

Other members selected three per geopolitical zone are former Anambra Governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, President of the Igbo World Assembly (WIA), USA, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Gen Ishola Williams (retd), Alh Adamu Mohammed, Dr Kenneth Fiberesima, Chief Effiong James, Prof. Joseph Ntom among others. The group’s spokesman, Chief Uche Erondu, yesterday, said the full list would soon be released.

He told Daily Sun the group was commencing serious nationwide consultation for the Presidency starting from the South East today.

Erondu said they would visit key leaders of the zone to preach the message of Nigeria Presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Meanwhile, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu has lauded the commemoration of the end of the Biafra war by some leading Igbo groups.