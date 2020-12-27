From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Inland Water Ways (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu has told the Igbo to widen their horizon to convince other ethnic nationalities, if a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction must be realized.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for Anambra 2021 election, Chief Moghalu said this during an interactive session with journalists in Nnewi on Saturday.

He noted that the Igbo known for work hard should apply same and traverse the width and breadth of Nigeria to garner support for the 2023 presidency project and not to sit down at one place nursing self-pity. He declared that power could only be taken, not given.

“Since it’s a democratic dispensation where number matters, there is need for Ndigbo to sit down and get organized for the Igbo presidency project. Every zone wants to have the presidency. For me, I will like the Nigerian president to come from Nnewi because of the positive impact it will have on the community.

“But the truth is that we are not talking about president of Igbo but president of Nigeria who will be an Igbo man. If we fully realize the enormity of the project, we have to put our house in order so that we can constructively engage people from other zones to get the needed number.

“There are two political platforms with which one can prosecute the presidency in Nigeria of today. That is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress. What I expect us to do is to work hard towards making Ndigbo win the presidential primaries of the two political parties so that it can be a win-win situation for us. All hands must be on deck to actualize the Igbo presidency project, ” he said.

On his intention to govern Anambra State and what he would do differently, Chief Moghalu told journalists that he would create an opportunity for his government to be assessed “which no Governor in the State has ever done.”

He said that he has never criticized any government without coming up with solutions, noting that there were things that the government of the day was doing that would not happen under his watch.

“I have programme for all the sectors. You really have to understand what you are doing as the Governor. Anambra State is very rich in human and material resources. What the government needs to do is to create an enabling environment for these successful, committed and determined Ndi Anambra who are blazing the trail in every field of human endeavour to keep soaring high, ” he explained.

On securing loans by some governments, he however, said that borrowing was not entirely bad in itself, if the loans taken were invested on things like infrastructure that had the capacity to pay back the loans.

Chief Moghalu whose ZIMUZO development foundation was said to have been involved in huge humanitarian activities before and during the Yuletide within Nnewi and environs announced that the foundation has housing scheme for widows, empowerment for other less privileged and training workshop for youths, among other interventions.

“We have commissioned one house for a widow in Nise, Awka South Local Government Areas. We have also commissioned one in Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area. Work is nearing completion in the one we are building for another widow at Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area. We are still working on other interventions. This is in line with my philosophy that I want to be remembered by history for the positive impact I have made on society, ” he said.