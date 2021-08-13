“The survival of Nigeria beyond 2023 lies in the fact that every section of the country had tasted the Presidency except the igbo, and attempts by the fifth columnist to coax and intimidate

a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is the quickest route to disintegration and an unending secessionist movement in Nigeria. We are clamouring for Igbo presidency, not South East presidency, whether an Igbo from Niger Delta or Benue or Kogi or South East emerges in any major political party, we will identify with him and support him.”

Ohanaeze said contrary to Ogunlewe’s claims, the Igbo are united in its aspiration for the 2023 presidency, saying a lot of consultative meetings and backstage activities are ongoing to convince Nigerians of the need for the 2023 Igbo Presidency Project.

“Igbo leadership is at the forefront of this noble project, and Igbo presidential hopefuls are putting finishing touches on 2023 Presidency, surely we hope Ogunlewe will jump the ship immediately Igbp succeed President Muhammadu in 2023.”