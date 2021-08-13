APEX-igbo Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide, yesterday, replied former Works and Housing Minister, Adeseye Ogunlewe, over his recent comment that the lack of unity among the Igbo was bane to their aspiration for president in 2023.
Ohanaeze in a statement yesterday by its secretary-general, OkechukwuIsiguzoro, in response to Ogunlewe said he was suffering from ‘mouth diarrhoea’ and that his statement was part of “calculated attempts, crooked and provocative onslaught against Ndigbo intertwined with fallacies and falsehoods.”
Said Isiguzoro: “Ordinarily, we would have ignored the man suffering from mouth diarrhoea, but we
call on Nigerians to ignore him, as 2023 is the not about South East but the repair of a country sinking deep into the abyss of disintegration and insecurity. Ogunlewe is not speaking for “omo oduduwa or Yoruba nation” men and women of morality from the South Eest are supporting and canvassing for the 2023 Igbo Presidency, not the 2023 South East Presidency, the difference between the former and latter is what the likes of Ogunlewe may not comprehend easily.
“The survival of Nigeria beyond 2023 lies in the fact that every section of the country had tasted the Presidency except the igbo, and attempts by the fifth columnist to coax and intimidate
a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is the quickest route to disintegration and an unending secessionist movement in Nigeria. We are clamouring for Igbo presidency, not South East presidency, whether an Igbo from Niger Delta or Benue or Kogi or South East emerges in any major political party, we will identify with him and support him.”
Ohanaeze said contrary to Ogunlewe’s claims, the Igbo are united in its aspiration for the 2023 presidency, saying a lot of consultative meetings and backstage activities are ongoing to convince Nigerians of the need for the 2023 Igbo Presidency Project.
“Igbo leadership is at the forefront of this noble project, and Igbo presidential hopefuls are putting finishing touches on 2023 Presidency, surely we hope Ogunlewe will jump the ship immediately Igbp succeed President Muhammadu in 2023.”
Leave a Reply