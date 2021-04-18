From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Governor of Anambra state, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, disclosed at the weekend, that supports have been coming from north and south towards the realization of the Igbo Presidency in 2023.

He also confirmed that God has endorsed has the plan, thus soliciting the support of all stakeholders and sons of the region, financially and otherwise, to ensure that south east produce success to President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2023.

Speaking at the grand reception organized by Igbo leaders in 19 northern states and FCT for the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, in Abuja, at the weekend, Ezeife popularly known “Okwadike” registered concerns that many people, especially from the region are still doubtful of the fact that the region and its people are better positioned to take over power in 2023.

He said: “Many of them are bothered about the possibility of the agenda. Some of them are also questioning what we would do with the Presidency. But whatever their doubt is or maybe, we have agreed that an Igbo man will be Nigeria’s President come 2023, and God has endorsed.

“As it is now. We are the only enemy of ourselves. Nobody will truncate the plan except ourselves. God has endorsed the plan for Igbo Presidency in 2023, and it’s left for us to work and ensure we realize the dream.

“We are getting secret and open support, prayers and backing from people that we never expected. So far, it has come from the north. It has also come from the south. Many of them have been suggesting to us what we should do to achieve success.

“Few weeks ago, representatives of Fulani people mostly those resident in south east came to my house to express support to the drive for Igbo Presidency in 2023. They took the opportunity to complain about the bad reputation and image being attached to their fellow brothers especially the pastoralists (herdsmen), insisting that they are not as bad as being perceived.”

In his remarks, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, predicted that Igbo Presidency in 2023 is possible but on the condition that all stakeholders must unite and speak with one voice.

He warned that if unity, oneness in decision and pursuit for the political position is not achieved, then the dream of the producing the next president of Nigeria in 2023 may be a mirage.

He promised to champion the cause of peace building, unity and oneness among the Igbos, home and abroad.

He, thus challenged the Federal Government to conspicuously embrace the value of justice, equity and fairness for real peace to prevail in Nigeria, insisting that progress and unity cannot be gotten in propaganda.

He said: “What Igbos want is fair playing field where competition and merit will determine who wins what in every sector of the economy and not favoritism. Virtually every geopolitical zone of Nigeria has produced President of Nigeria except the south east. It’s fair that it’s achieved this time.”

He challenged the Igbos to choose their enemies and friends carefully as the process of producing candidates for political offices gather momentum.

He assured the people that the dream of Igbo presidency will come to pass, emphasizing that only the “can do” spirit of Igbo people will help achieve the dream. “We can turn obstacles into opportunities, difficulties into dividends, once we are determined.”