From Magnus Eze, Enugu

President General of Igbo Improvement Union (IIU), Ugochukwu Agballah, has said the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, was in support of current push for the next president of the country to come from the South East.

Agballah, who is the Enugu State chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) while addressing party faithful in Enugu, disclosed it was the need to properly situate the Igbo in the scheme of things that made them drag the Ikemba Nnewi into the presidential contest of 2003 on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Though, Ojukwu was so disturbed about the marginalization of Ndigbo in Nigeria, Agballah said the Eze Igbo Gburugburu believed the trend would be changed through the ballot, particularly, if the Igbo used their numerical strength judiciously.

Noting that an Igbo becoming president of Nigeria was an idea whose time had come, the APC chieftain said it would give Ojukwu and other Igbo heroes past a sense of fulfilment in their graves.

Meanwhile, Chairmen of Oganiru Ndigbo Organisation in the 17 local government areas of Enugu State have vowed to work assiduously to enthrone a new political order in the state next year.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The group wondered why Enugu had been monopolised by one political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), since the inception of the current political dispensation in 1999.

It said even Katsina State where President Muhammadu Buhari hails from, has people from opposition party occupying elective positions, whereas the reverse was the case in Enugu.

“We hereby endorse the activities of the President General Oganiru Ndigbo also known as Igbo Improvement Union, Ugochukwu Agballah, in his current bid with other Igbo patriots who are campaigning for the emergence of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

“We also commit ourselves and all our members to the establishment of an alternative platform in Enugu State. An alternative political platform will deepen democracy in Enugu State,” the group said.

Some of the signatories of the statement were Cletus Obute (Nsukka), Vincent Chieyine (Uzo-Uwani); Luke Eze (Oji River), Okechukwu Amoha (Igbo-Etiti), Tochukwu Ozioko (Igbo-Eze South), Felix Edeh (Nkanu East) and Mrs Ngozi Agbo (Enugu South), among others.