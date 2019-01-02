Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Campaign Director of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Ebonyi State, Chief Emma Obasi, has described as deceptive, the promise by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the Igbo would replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 if they supported his re-election bid.

Obasi said that Nigeria, as presently constituted, would not offer the Igbo a smooth ride to the presidency. He reasoned that the country needed restructuring which would guarantee equity, fairness, and justice to all Nigerians before such lofty desire could materialise.

Obasi made his opinion known in a chat with newsmen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. He pointed out that Atiku was on a mission to rescue Nigerians from the ramshackle of poverty and suffering imposed on them by the APC-led Federal government.

Obasi said: “So, the issue is that the Igbo presidency is something that we are certain that it will come. When Atiku Abubakar becomes the president and restructures Nigeria, then you will be sure that the next president will come from South-East. If Nigeria is not restructured, Igbo presidency which the APC government is promising will not work.

“Atiku is the next president of Nigeria come May 29, 2019 and he is going to win overwhelmingly. The reason is because Nigerians want change. Nigerians are tired of the failed APC government and because of this, everybody wants a breath of fresh air.

“Nigerians want to change from Buhari to Atiku Abubakar, so that things will change for better. The antecedents of Atiku show that he will make a good leader.

Obasi who doubles as the Deputy Principal Secretary to Governor David Umahi, cautioned the ruling party not to make attempt to rig the upcoming general election as, according to him, Nigerians would resist such.

“There will be no rigging in the 2019 general elections. The reason is that Nigerians are now wiser. Even if you will rig election, you will rig election with the desire of the people to make it work.

“In 2015, APC rigged election and it worked for them because Nigerians desired to test APC. Now they have tested and APC failed woefully; now, Nigerians desire to test PDP back.

“You can’t rig election against the wishes of the people. Nigerians are now more enlightened than before. Moreover, we are talking about general elections that will be contested in all parts of the country at the same time. Whoever that is depending on rigging will be disappointed,” he cautioned.