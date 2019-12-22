Aloysius Attah, Onwerri

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has disclosed that the realisation of Igbo presidency in 2023 will not deter it from pursuing its course for Biafra nation.

Leader of the Igbo separatist group, Uchenna Madu, disclosed this to Daily Sun in Owerri, yesterday.

He revealed that the pains and torture his members have gone through over the years since the struggle started will strenghten Biafra agitation.

“We are not agitating for Igbo president. Our 20 years of existence full of persecutions, arrests, tortures, mesmerization, killings, detentions, rejections are not for Igbo President. Though MASSOB is not against the agitators of Igbo president but its manifestation will never stop Biafra actualization and restoration.”

Madu reiterated that the struggle for Biafra could be actualised through non-violence because, according to him, “black Americans and India achieved their freedom through non violence. We shall remain consistent, unshaken and resolute in all our approaches towards our freedom from Nigeria.

“The Biafra self-determination struggle has reached the point of no return. The consciousness and reality of Biafra has sunk very deep in the minds and thoughts of every Igbo person irrespective of his or her political, economical, social, religious and business affiliation or service with Nigeria.”