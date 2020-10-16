The Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos has urged the Federal Government to reverse the proposed plan to increase electricity tariff, noting that the policy would only bring more hardship to the already-impoverished masses.

President-general, Igbo-Speaking Community, Cyril Sunday Eze, who stated this at an event to mark his 365 days in office, said the Igbo business community, like other sectors of the economy, has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining that the proposed increase in electricity tariff and increase in fuel price was ill-timed.

“We are appealing to the government to reverse some of these policies and we are hoping that next year will be a better year for Nigerians,” he said. “Since I assumed office, we have been trying to revive the Igbo-speaking community, but the pandemic delayed us. We are trying to start afresh again by looking out for our brothers and sisters in the community to meet with the Yoruba community to bring peace among the two common communities in the state.”

“We also urge President Muhammadu Buhari to make federal appointments all-inclusive. If there is no justice, I do not see this country moving forward, he said.