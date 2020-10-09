The president-general, Igbo-Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Cyril Sunday Eze, has urged Igbo residents to remain law-abiding and peaceful in the community, as peace yields progress.

His he said this while paying a courtesy visit with his entourage to the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Alanu Adelaja, in Lagos: “We appreciate the Oba for receiving us despite short notice. This visit is to show solidarity and seek the friendship of the Yoruba community. We are law-abiding citizens in the state and do not want any war within the community.

“We also appeal to the Oba to consider Igbo indigenes for employment and appointments when there are opportunities, as Igbos are industrious and productive in all they do. I use this medium to also appeal that the Igbos are well represented in government meetings and considered for employment at state and federal level to achieve equity and fairness.”

The Osolo assured the president-general that he would do his best to ensure that peace in his domain: “The Igbo in Isolo community are cordial and well behaved. All they focused about is doing their businesses and living peacefully. I have always enjoyed the Igbo’s presence in the community. Part of the community development you see here was by the Igbo.