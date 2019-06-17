Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra(MASSOB) has supported Senator Rochas Okorocha’s claim that chances of the South East in ruling the country, in 2023, does not exist.

Leader of the Igbo separatist group, Uchenna Madu, told Daily Sun yesterday, maintained that the opinion of the former governor of Imo State is also applicable to other tribes, including the Ijaw, Yoruba and the Tiv in the country.

Madu said the only way for the South East to have a place in the Presidency is by total support of the religious, traditional and political institutions.

The MASSOB leader, however, said he is disappointed in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We advise Igbo political, traditional as well as opinion leaders to stop advocating for Igbo man to be president because 90 per cent of Ndigbo desire Biafra,” Madu said.