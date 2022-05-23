From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants of Igbo extraction, yesterday, rose from several hours of meeting with a resolve to support any of them that emerges at this weekend’s primary.

In attendance at the meeting held at the Maitama, Abuja home of former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha were former Senate president, Senator Ken Nnamani; former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and Mrs. Uju Ken-Ohanenye, and Okorocha, the host.

While Onu chaired the meeting, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, joined virtually. He explained he had to cut short his visit to Abuja to get relevant documents for his screening in Abakaliki.

On what he would do if the APC decided on a consensus candidate, Governor Umahi said: “We will abide by the decision of the party.”

In the communique issued after the meeting, the aspirants resolved, among others to “align with any of the South East aspirants that is accepted by and chosen by other Nigerians to fly the APC flag.”

In the communique read by Senator Nnamani, and jointly signed by the aspirants, Onu, Okorocha, Umahi, Nwajiuba and Ohanenye, the aspirants pledged “to align with the decision of the party, which they said will do the right thing and heed the clamour for power shift to the South East.”

They said the people of the South East commend President Buhari, APC and its National Working Committee as well the teeming members of the party on their avowed commitment to the unity of Nigeria and the inclusion of all parts in the governance architecture of the country.

“That we commend all Nigerians who are committed to the Nigerian project by the wholehearted support of the aspiration of the South East to produce the next Nigerian president in 2023.

“That in furtherance of these commitment, all aspirants hereby commits to align with any of the South East aspirants that is accepted by and chosen by other Nigerians to fly the APC flag.”