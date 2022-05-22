From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants of Igbo extraction, on Sunday, rose from several hours meeting, resolving to support any of them that eventually emerges the party’s candidate after this weekend’s party primary.

In attendance at the meeting held behind closed door at the Maitama home of the former Imo State governor, include Senator Ken Nnamani, former Minister of Education State, Emeka Nwajiuba, former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and Mrs. Uju Ken-Ohanenye, and Senator Rochas Okorocha, the host.

While Ogbonnia Onu chaired the meeting, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, joined virtually, after he had to cut short his visit to Abuja to get relevant documents for his screening in Abakaliki.

In the communique issued after the meeting, the aspirants resolved, among other things, to; “align with any of the Southeast aspirants that is accepted by and chosen by other Nigerians to fly the APC flag.”

Other things contained in the communique read by Senator Nnamani, and jointly signed by the aspirants, Onu, Okorocha, Umahi, Nwajiuba and Ohanenye, include “to align with the decision of the party, which they said will do the right thing and heed the clamour for power shift to the Southeast.

“That the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the All Progressive Congress and its National Working Committee as well the teaming members of the party are commended by the entire people of the South East on their avowed commitment to the unity of Nigeria and the inclusion of all parts of Nigeria In the governance architecture of the country.