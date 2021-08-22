Millions of Nigerians are conscious of the fact that the amalgamation of the Southern and Northern protectorates of Nigeria in 1914 was a grave mistake.

The mistake of 1914, which was the lumping together of disparate ethnic nationalities as one country, has been causing the problem of disunity in Nigeria owing to the inability of our successive military and political leaders to transform Nigeria into an organic whole.

Since the inception of Nigeria in 1914, and till now, Nigeria has been quaking, intermittently, with ethnic conflicts because Nigerians view people whose ethnic origins are different from theirs with utter suspicion and hatred.

So, not surprisingly, over the years, the clamour for secession by ethnic chauvinists and jingoists have continued to characterize and define Nigeria. In 1953, the Hausa/Fulani people declared their intention to secede from Nigeria in their nine-point programme. In 1963, Isaac Adaka Boro declared the Niger Delta republic, which was short-lived.And the Igbo people fought a secessionist war against the rest of Nigeria between 1967 and 1970. But what are the causes of the agitation for statehood by an ethnic group in a heterogeneous country?

It is common knowledge that members of an ethnic group, who are disenchanted with the prevailing economic and political conditions in their country, which are not favourable to them, are predisposed to seeking a separate country for themselves.

So, now, we can say with conviction that the raw deal, which is being given to the Igbo people in Nigeria has caused the resurgence of pro-Biafra sentiments and rhetoric among them. Nobody can gainsay the stark fact that the Igbo people are treated as second class citizens in Nigeria, although the Igbo people have contributed greatly to Nigeria›s attainment of its current level of economic and technological development.

Today, it is obvious to even doubting Thomases that President Buhari, who presides over a fascist government, is enthroning Fulani political hegemony in Nigeria while excluding the Igbo people from the power loop and preventing them from occupying exalted positions in Nigeria›s national security outfits. His egregious actions and inaction have put the Igbo ethnic group at a disadvantage in a country that Igbo forebears fought hard and gallantly for its decolonization. Ardent students of the Nigerian history know that Nnamdi Azikiwe, Osita Agwuna, Nwafor Orizu, and Mokwugo Okoye, who were freedom fighters, belonged to the Igbo ethnic group.