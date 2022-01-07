From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Igbo to trust President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he president might surprise them soon.

The former Abia State governor made the call at his Igbere country home in Bende Local Government Area when he met with two political pressure groups – the OUK Movement and Reality Organisation.

“Igbo should learn how to trust and believe in President Buhari, the name of the game should be trust. Let’s believe and support him. He might surprise the Igbo any time soon. Buhari means well for Igbo. The largest single investment in Nigeria by the Buhari-led administration is in the South East and that is the 2nd Niger Bridge that runs into several billions of naira.

“He is a very disciplined leader. God has reason for bringing a particular leader in a particular time. Where other presidents failed, Buhari has excelled. I am talking about the only president that has completed budget implementation 100 percent.”

Kalu, preached for peace in the country, saying without it, Nigeria would not make any headway in the comity of nations.

The former Abia governor, described the meeting as inner family one and was for the over 8,000 ward executives of OUK Movement and Reality Organisation, would be used to determine the next political move in the state.

“We’re going to use the OUK Movement to bring fresh life to Abia. We will work together to be part of the government of Abia in 2023,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

While urging those at the meeting to get their voters’ cards, Kalu called on them to put more efforts in fishing for more members.

The member representing Bende in the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, described the Senate chief whip as an astute politician who has remained relevant in national politics.

“Kalu is still standing with two legs when it comes to national politics, even when those who were governors with him are nowhere to be found.

“He has done what no senator in Abia did, attracting massive projects to Abia North that people are feeling the impact everyday.

“You need to send three to four persons to the Senate to be able to do what Kalu is doing,” he said.

Others who spoke including a former House of Representatives member, Arua Arunsi, commended Kalu for his quality representation and pledged more support.