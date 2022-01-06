From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has called on the Igbo to trust President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the president might surprise them in no distant time.

Kalu made the call at his Igbere country home in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State during a meeting of two political pressure groups, the OUK Movement and Reality Organization.

“Igbo should learn how to trust and believe in President Buhari, the name of the game should be trust; let’s believe and support him. He might surprise the Igbo any time soon.

“Buhari meant well for the Igbo, the largest single investment in Nigeria by the Buhari-led administration is in the South East and that is the 2nd Niger Bridge that runs into several billions of Naira.

“He is a very disciplined leader. God has reason for bringing a particular leader in a particular time. Where other presidents failed, Buhari has excelled. I am talking about the only president that has completed budget implementation 100 percent”.

Kalu who preached for peace in the country, said without peace, Nigeria would not make any headway on the comity of nation’s.

The former Abia governor who said the meeting he described as inner family meeting and was for the over 8,000 ward executives of OUK Movement and Reality Organization would be used to determine the next political move in the state.

“We’re going to use the OUK Movement to bring fresh life to Abia. We will work together to be part of the government of Abia in 2023”.

While urging those at the meeting to get their voters’ cards, Kalu called on them to put more efforts in fishing for more members.

The member representing Bende in the House of Representatives, Hon Ben Kalu described Kalu as an astute politician who has remained relevant in national politics.

“Kalu is still standing with two legs when it comes to national politics, even when those who were governors with him are nowhere to be found.

“He has done what no senator in Abia did, attracting massive projects to Abia North that people are feeling the impact everyday.

“You need to send three to four persons to the Senate to be able to do what Kalu is doing”.

Others who spoke at the meeting, including a former House of Representatives member, Hon Arua Arunsi commended Kalu for his quality representation and pledged for more support.