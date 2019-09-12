Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Board of Trustee of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos has waded in to investigate the outcome of the 2019 general election of the group, adding that the BoT will henceforth take control of its administration.

Stating this at a press conference yesterday, the Chairman of the BoT, Dr Jonathan Nnaji, said that the election which was held at the national stadium on August 31, was ill fated, especially the President position, and has caused the group a lot but “no house is clean without being dirty first.”

He added that Engr. Ozor Patrick Mba, Chief Sunday Udeh and Chief Cyril Eze would be interviewed along with the electoral committee and the outgoing president, Chief Ebele Ubani as part ofan extensive investigation.

He also declared that perpetrators of the violence must be punished according to the group’s constitution, promising that the BoT would be transparent and fair to all sides.

“The registered trustee members of Igbo Speaking Community has taken over the reins of leadership to avoid power vacuum till we resolve amicably and fraternally the unfortunate incident that ended, albeit abruptly, the election that was meant for a change of eaten of leadership,” he stated.

Meanwhile, outgoing president Ubani told reporters that his report and recommendation to the board represented all that was wrong including his personal fault.

“I did something wrong but I gave my reasons also. Nobody is perfect, which includes me. But I can’t be alive and watch a group for which I have laboured for 8 years fall like a heap of salt,” he stated.