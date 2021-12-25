From Fred Itua, Abuja

Some Igbo stakeholders, have hailed the Federal Government for aptly intervening in resolving the recent face-off between Air Peace and Dubai Government.

The group, Igbo Centre for Education and Culture Advancement (IGBOCECA), said though it had earlier risen in protest for the series of events that suggested that the current administration does not have the interest of the Igbos at heart, the events of the last few weeks have prompted a fresh perspective of its former position.

Recently, there was a diplomatic brick-bat between the Nigerian Government and the United Arab Emirates, over landing slots for Air Peace, one of the successful Airlines in Africa.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the executive director, IGBOCECA, Abel Onyemechi, said in an unprecedented show of professionalism by the director-general of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, and the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika refused to give in to the intimidation but insisted that the right things must be done and the Bilateral Air Services Agreement signed by both countries be respected.

As a Nigerian, Onyemechi said he is more proud of the country, adding that the minister of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has ”rekindled hope in the strength and importance of this great country.’’

According to him, ‘’More importantly, as an Igbo man, I now see a government willing to go to any extent to protect a fellow Igbo man.

‘’Unlike in the past when our businessmen and women are being made to feel like orphans, the events of the past few weeks have shown that we have a government that cares and is willing to stand by its people.’’

He said the action has ignited a sense of pride and provided Igbod with talking points for those who quickly promote issues that quickly divide the nation.

‘’Nigerians and Igbo men and women, in particular, can now do legitimate business across the globe with a sense of pride, knowing that the government will protect their legitimate interests.

‘’Our findings have also shown that this is only one in many instances that the Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, will support local aviation businesses, doing businesses in other countries,’’ he said.

He said the minister had intervened and resolved issues between Nigerian airlines and aviation regulators in Togo, Rwanda, Cameroon, among others.

‘’We have also reliably gathered that his commitment to support local aviation companies interested in operating in other countries has been unparalleled in the sector’s history,’’ he added.