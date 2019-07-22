A think tank of Igbo intellectuals, professionals and stakeholders under the auspices of Nzuko Umunna, has extolled the leadership qualities of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his administration’s achievements in transforming the state as a model of peace and good governance.

The group felicitated with Ugwuanyi and lauded the peace, political harmony and development trajectory he has brought to bear on the state’s governance.

Speaking when members of the think tank paid a courtesy visit to Governor Ugwuanyi, the leader of the delegation, Prof. Bath Nnaji, told the governor that they were impressed “with pride that Enugu State, under your leadership, continues to rank among the most secure and peaceful states.”

Nnaji added that members of the group, including the former minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih, Methodist Archbishop of Enugu Archdiocese, Most Rev. Christopher Ede and former director general, Debt Management Office, Dr. Abraham Nwankwo appreciated with pride that Enugu, under the leadership of Ugwuanyi “is one of the highest-ranking solvent states in Nigeria and was rated by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) as one of the eighth financially stable states a few months ago.

“We are proud of Enugu’s ranking by the World Bank Ease of Doing Business survey as the third best place to start business among the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“We have equally noted with admiration your massive investment in education and human capital development as well as the reforms and infrastructural transformation of the justice system. We are impressed with your special attention to rural development and urban renewal.”

Leader of the delegation disclosed that the visit was symbolic and veritable platform for them to pledge their support and friendship and seek ways of partnering with the state government to contribute their quota towards optimal actualisation and implementation of its economic and development agenda for Enugu State.

Nnaji, who presented the group’s recommendations on key areas of priority to Governor Ugwuanyi, stressed that their constructive and strategic engagement with his administration will help the state to fully achieve its potential and “outperform yourself in your second tenure”.

He disclosed that they are also simultaneously engaging other governors and leaders of the South East geopolitical zone “for a fast-tracked development of the South East geo-political zone”, expressing delight that the governors already have a flourishing forum.

“We therefore encourage and count on you and your brother governors to work together in implementing a South East Socio-Economic Development Blueprint”, Prof Nnaji added, announcing that the group and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have scheduled a maiden edition of a joint lecture themed: “The Labour of our Heroes Past” for mid-2020 in Imo State.