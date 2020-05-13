Magnus Eze, Enugu

South East National Assembly members have been urged to withdraw their support for the contentious infectious diseases control bills currently before the Senate and House of Representatives.

Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) in an open letter to the two chambers of the National Assembly, yesterday, described the bills as absolutely ill-timed, unnecessary, and an act of betrayal of the people.

It called for the halt of the bills, noting that they amounted to dangerously toying with the life and destiny of the present and future generations of Nigerians.

The letter signed by the Chairman, ADF Health Committee, Onyemuche Ibeneche, Secretary, Arinze Nwosu and Chairman of the group’s Publicity Bureau, Abia Onyike, said compulsory vaccination was against human rights as prescribed by the bills.

“And to those few legislators from Alaigbo, who are part of the gang sponsoring these bills, take this memo as a final notice from Ndigbo. If you do not withdraw your support for these and similar bills, Ndigbo will be left with no other option than to declare and treat you as enemies of good governance and democracy,” ADF said.