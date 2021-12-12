From Willy Eya, Magnus Eze, George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo leaders, yesterday, said they needed to reclaim their pride of place in Nigeria ahead the 2023 general elections.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Speakers at the public presentation of a book “Reflection on the Igbo question,” by Governor Hope Uzodimma in Owerri, Imo State, said the Igbo must be treated as equal partners in the country.

Uzodimma said that what Nigeria deserved at the moment was to reinvent a model of democracy that would offer each federating unit a holistic sense of belonging, seasoned by equality, justice and the rule of law.

He added that this task was urgent because it seemed obvious that the original federal project secured by Nigeria’s founding fathers had fallen apart.

For Ndigbo, Uzodimma said: “The challenge of our generation is to insist on our inalienable birthright as citizens of Nigeria, who must coexist with other ethnic nationalities as equal partners. This is the rationale for my book that has just been presented to you. It is my own modest contribution on how the Igbo can overcome the existential challenges facing them today in project Nigeria. This accounts for the sense of fulfilment and joy that I derive from the presentation of this historic book….”

He explained that the book captures his thoughts on the Igbo question as expressed at different fora in more than eight years, describing it as part of his responsibility to, not just Ndigbo, but Nigerians in general.

“As I alluded to earlier, a leader must stand firmly for something, be it ideology or belief, which must define the essence of the trajectory of his private and public life. This is more so when the generation of such leadership is faced with challenges that need to be addressed to avert disaster. I think this is the reality of the Nigerian situation today, particularly as it affects Igbos. It appears to me that my people, for no fault of theirs, are currently at crossroads. This is, therefore, not the time for me as a leader to stand with my hands akimbo, and watch a helpless generational drift; that could land us into an abyss of endless sorrow.

“I have been unambiguous in my diagnosis of the Igbo question. In spite of the state of affairs since the 1966 counter coup, we are still better off staying in Nigeria. Some may not agree with me. But anyone who takes his time to go through the book will be persuaded to think along that.

“I have painstakingly explained the way forward in this book. We need to reclaim our rightful place in Nigeria by building on the comparative advantage we have over other Nigerians. We have to leverage the special talents bestowed on us by God to ensure that we are accorded our dues in Nigeria. One of the talents is technology. The other is commerce and trade. Currently, the evidence is there that it was helpful to us in the past and is still at our disposal today.

“What I have simply set out in this book is for our youths to appreciate the opportunities before them and embrace such instead of bemoaning the marginalisation of Ndigbo and resorting to violence, which is self defeat. They should come up with pragmatic ways of conquering their fear. I don’t want our youths to think that somebody is holding down their destiny. I also don’t want them to continue to be frustrated by the deliberate policies of exclusion. Instead, I want them to be focused on the larger picture of liberation through technology, trade and commerce through which we can dominate Nigeria and dictate the pace of development,” Uzodimma stated.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (retd), who chaired the event, said the call for President of Nigeria of Igbo extraction by the southeast in 2023 is justified on the bases of equity, justice and fairness and for the unity of Nigeria as a nation.

He said that he shares in most of the issues documented in the book which are germaine factors militating against the unity of Nigeria, and commended the courage of the author, Uzodimma, for pointing them out.

Ihejirika said: “In truth, I share most of the views expressed by the author based on my understanding of Nigeria’s political landscape having served close to 39 years in the military.

“My experience over the years has shown that our greatest weapon as a nation lies in our unity, further enhanced by our diverse culture, population and rich history. My opinion is that the feeling of marginalisation is not peculiar to the Igbo race alone, but a national cry. It must, therefore, not be seen as a basis for separatist agitation. I’m, therefore, in agreement with the author that this innate desires of our people are better channelled to positive expressions such as technological advancement, industrialisation and entrepreneurship development which are globally recognised as key strengths of Ndigbo.

“Our continuous desire for an Igbo president, or rather president of Igbo extraction, is a just and inalienable right but can only be realised through strategic alliance with other zones and not by any hostile agitation as emphasised in this book.”

In his remarks, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor reiterated that the clamour by the South East for the Presidency is politically and morally right.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Describing Uzodimma’s book as a clear agenda for the Igbo, Obiozor urged them not to lose faith in Nigeria, notwithstanding the skewed system against them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .