Magnus Eze, Enugu

The umbrella body of Igbo in Diaspora, the World Igbo Congress (WIC) has disclosed that consultations were on for Ndigbo to re-launch their traditional homeland security called Egwugwu across Igboland.

The WIC also threatened that the Igbo shall hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible should any harm come to any Igbo anywhere in Nigeria, either by acts of omission or commission by the Federal Government under his leadership.

The threat is sequel to a release by Mr. Abdul Azeez Suleiman in addressing the Federal Government on behalf of a coalition of Northern groups over the controversial Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlements for nomadic Fulani herdsmen.

WIC suggested that if Nigeria could no longer be a country on the common basis of shared and secure citizenship, then it should commence the process of dismantling it for the preservation of the peace and security of its affiliate peoples.

A statement by WIC Chairman, Prof. Anthony Ejiofor, obtained by Sunday Sin in Enugu, yesterday, also accused President Buhari of illegal appropriation of federal resources to fund Fulani causes like RUGA and Fulani radio; the uneven representation in spite of Nigeria’s federal character require