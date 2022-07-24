From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has condemned the killing of 14 Igbo youths by security operatives at Otulu community in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.

The national president of the association, Chief Emeka Diwe, in a press statement, yesterday, it was regrettable that life no longer has worth in Nigeria, particularly in Igbo land.

The group expressed worry at the frequent killing of Igbo youths in all the five eastern states and wondered if there was an ethnic cleansing motive behind the regular massacre of youths and able-bodied men in Igbo land.

“The killing of 14 youths in Imo State is one killing too many. Whether the youths were returning from a wedding as reported by a section of the public or were gathered at a place, no group of persons by whatever name has the right to take away life without exploring all the openings required by law,” he said.

He also noted that the defense by Imo State government on the killing, as stated by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Declan Emelumba, that the boys were bandits who were neutralised at their camp by operatives of Department of Security Services (DSS,) while planning to enforce the sit-at-home order the next day, called for further investigation.