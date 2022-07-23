From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU), has condemned the killing of 14 Igbo youths by security operatives at Otulu Community in Oru West local government area of Imo State.

The National President of the association, Chief Emeka Diwe, in a press statement on Saturday regretted that live no longer has worth in Nigeria, particularly in Igbo land.

The group expressed worry at the frequent killing of Igbo youths in all the five Eastern states and wondered if there is any ethnic cleansing motive behind the regular massacre of youths and able bodied men in Igbo land.

“The killing of 14 youths in Imo State is one killing too many. Whether the youths are returning from a wedding as reported by a section of the public or are gathered at a place, no group of persons by whatever name has the right to take away life without exploring all the openings required by law,” they said.

They also noted that the defense by Imo State Government on the Otulu Oru West Killing, as stated by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Declan Emelumba, that the boys were bandits who were neutralized at their camp by by operatives of Department of Security Services (DSS,) while planning on how to enforce the sit-at-home order the next day, calls for further investigation.

They further called on the Imo State Government to rise up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of Imo people rather than engaging in arguments after lives have been lost.

ASETU urged Imo people and Ndi Igbo in all the Eastern States to take security of lives and property seriously as security is everyone’s business.