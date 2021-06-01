From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Igbo traditional leaders in the diaspora have condemned the gruesome murder of Hon Ahmed Gulak, who was shot to death by gunmen in Owerri, Imo State, on Sunday.

A statement signed by the His Highness, Eze Boniface Ibekwe (IDE I) on Tuesday in Kano decried ‘the unabating spate of unprovoked killings, kidnappings and high scale banditry in and around the country, with particular emphasis on the South East zone in recent times.’

The statement described the murder of the APC politician as one murder two many, saying that it deserved to be condemned by all.

‘We commiserate his family and the entire nation over the dastard act and pray for the repose of his gentle soul,’ the said the statement

‘We wish to call on our gallant security agents to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous act and bring them to justice.’

The statement also charged South East governors to engage the Ebube Agu security outfit to flush out the criminals from the region.

‘We wish to reaffirm our unalloyed support and commitment to the sustenance of a strong and virile Nigeria where peace, unity, justice and equity prevails,’ the statement said.