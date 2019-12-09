Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Anambra government at the weekend opened a liaison office in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, as part of measures to strengthen mutual co-operation among states in the South East region. While inaugurating the new office, Governor Willie Obiano, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, explained that the decision was meant to deepen business ties with Ebonyi, Cross River and Benue states.

Governor Obiano explained that Anambra State indigenes had for long lived and done businesses in Ebonyi State under conducive environment, necessitating the need to sustain it and by improve on the business relationship.

He noted that for a long time, several administrations in Ebonyi State had encouraged Anambra people resident in their state to be appointed into positions of authority as well as encouraged them to contest for elective positions into the State House of Assembly.

Obiano pointed out that Ebonyi Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Charles Akpu-Enika and Mrs. Nchekube Aniokor, Special Assistant (SA) to Governor Umahi were natives of Anambra.

Governor Umahi said the initiative was an indication that neighbouring states could improve on their relationships through such coordinated corporation.

Umahi who was represented by the SSG, Dr.Kenneth Ugbalah, said his administration developed and opened up the state for the benefit of not only residents of the state but the Nigeria nation.